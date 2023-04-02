Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BA opened at $212.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.46. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

