Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $284,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

