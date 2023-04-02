Forum Financial Management LP Has $529,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

