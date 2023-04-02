Forum Financial Management LP Has $627,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,279,000 after buying an additional 219,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,997,000 after buying an additional 290,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,768,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,187,000 after buying an additional 137,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $110.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average is $104.57. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

