Forum Financial Management LP Has $631,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CNC opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.39.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.