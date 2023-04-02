Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $356.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.53 and its 200 day moving average is $365.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.