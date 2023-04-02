Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

