Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 1,230 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

