Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 927 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

