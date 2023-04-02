Forum Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $59,754,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 51.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,911,000 after acquiring an additional 136,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $228.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.