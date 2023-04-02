Forum Financial Management LP Sells 1,540 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $197.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $197.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

