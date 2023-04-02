Forum Financial Management LP Sells 252 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.44.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

