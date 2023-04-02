Forum Financial Management LP Sells 95 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,840,000 after buying an additional 212,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after buying an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after buying an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,246,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,157,000 after buying an additional 169,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $154.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.12. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.