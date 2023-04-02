Forum Financial Management LP Takes $949,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.22 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
