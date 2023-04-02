Fragasso Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,534 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 357,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $38,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DRI opened at $155.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,840 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,360. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

