Fragasso Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $496.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $494.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.56.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

