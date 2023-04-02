Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 184.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 186.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

Shares of MMM opened at $105.11 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

