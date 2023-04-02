Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New $434,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 209.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after buying an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 92.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320,419 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

GIS opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

