Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,223 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

IHI opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

