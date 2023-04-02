Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 668 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 103,042 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 71.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 147.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $94.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

