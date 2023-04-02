Fragasso Group Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.