Fragasso Group Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.89.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

