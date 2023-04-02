Fragasso Group Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,362,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,569,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,274 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

