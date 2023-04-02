Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Northland Securities

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

