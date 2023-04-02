Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

BEN opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.