Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 150,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $1,126,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,857,536 shares in the company, valued at $21,460,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $249,200.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $372,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00.

Tilly’s Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $230.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.77. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,529,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 206,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 435,100 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

