Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 150,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $1,126,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,857,536 shares in the company, valued at $21,460,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $249,200.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $372,500.00.
- On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00.
Tilly’s Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $230.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.77. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.35.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
About Tilly’s
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
