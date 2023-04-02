FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Issued By Northland Capmk

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Emeren Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Emeren Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

SOL opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.98 million, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emeren Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Emeren Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

