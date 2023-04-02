FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

