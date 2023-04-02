FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.77. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.06.

GTLS opened at $125.40 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $299,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 351.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

