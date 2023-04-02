FY2023 EPS Estimates for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Decreased by Analyst

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elbit Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $7.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.00. The consensus estimate for Elbit Systems’ current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

ESLT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

ESLT stock opened at $170.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day moving average of $180.54. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $244.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2,985.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

