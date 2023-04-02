FY2023 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.24 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,213.33% and a negative net margin of 169.05%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

