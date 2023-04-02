FY2023 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.62. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,165,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

