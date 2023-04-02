FY2025 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,468,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after buying an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,226,000 after buying an additional 655,401 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 696,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,101,000 after buying an additional 526,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $13,927,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.12%.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

