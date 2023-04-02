FY2026 EPS Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Increased by Analyst

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

MIST opened at $3.94 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

