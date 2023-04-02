Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.90 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on GAU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Galiano Gold Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galiano Gold (GAU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.