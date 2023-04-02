Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.90 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GAU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,970,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 314,588 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 225,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

