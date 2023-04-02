General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $95.12 and last traded at $95.11, with a volume of 1843992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.05.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Electric by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after buying an additional 1,065,856 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,186.67, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

