General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3,186.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $95.67.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.