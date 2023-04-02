General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Price Performance

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $85.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

