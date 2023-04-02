Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE GMRE opened at $9.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $596.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 420.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 60,067 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

