Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Trading Down 1.8%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 108,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the average session volume of 19,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

