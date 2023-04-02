Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Trading Down 4.5%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 17,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 30,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Grid Metals Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

