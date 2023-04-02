GSK (LON:GSK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,249.46

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,249.46 ($15.35) and last traded at GBX 1,429.13 ($17.56), with a volume of 387932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($17.45).

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.30) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.55) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,700 ($20.89) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.33).

GSK Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,434.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,408.04. The stock has a market cap of £58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,348.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87.

GSK Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,754.72%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,096.57). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,096.57). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.27), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($522,085.17). Insiders purchased 2,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

