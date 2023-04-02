Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80,305 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

