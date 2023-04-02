Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,121 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,121 ($26.06).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLMA shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,260 ($27.77) to GBX 2,295 ($28.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.03) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.72) to GBX 2,190 ($26.91) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Halma Price Performance

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,229 ($27.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,169.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,139.33. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,598 ($31.92). The firm has a market cap of £8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,843.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

