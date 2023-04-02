Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Up 19.9% in March

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 876,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HAFC opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

