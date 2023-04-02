Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,872,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 2,390,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

About Headwater Exploration

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

