Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €72.06 ($77.48) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.52. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

