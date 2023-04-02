Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Sells $101,793.60 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 35,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,946,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,364,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 16,269 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $46,854.72.

On Monday, March 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 49,497 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $142,056.39.

On Thursday, March 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $135,678.66.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $751,790.20.

Heritage Global Price Performance

Shares of HGBL opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 39.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

