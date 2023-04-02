Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hilltop by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

