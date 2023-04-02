Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

